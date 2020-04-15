SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A 60-year-old semitrailer driver from Sumter County was killed Monday when a tree fell on his cab just before 4 p.m. on westbound State Road 50.

George Riley Louramore died

Trucker lost control of semitrailer

Big rig crashed into other trees

George Riley Louramore of Webster lost control of his westbound semitrailer just east of County Road 711, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

His vehicle left the roadway, entered the north shoulder and crashed into several other trees, according to FHP.

The crash happened on a rural stretch of S.R. 50 about halfway between the communities of Linden and Mabel.

Louramore incurred fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, troopers said.

He was taken to an unspecified hospital, the FHP report said.