ORLANDO, Fla. — Some taxpayers want to know why they don’t have their stimulus money after being notified it was deposited.

It may be related to how they filed their taxes.

Deborah Simpson, the owner of Sunshine Tax Professionals, doesn’t want to lose her clients over the confusion.

“There were hundreds of emails, text messages, and voice messages from my clients saying where is their stimulus check, because they went on the IRS site, and they received notification that their stimulus check was sent to their bank, and it was sent to our company’s bank,” Simpson explained.

Like many similar companies, Simpson’s tax office uses MetaBank.

She said, “When I spoke to them they made it clear that they had no knowledge that this was going to happen. They are not dispersing funds locally to tax preparers. They are going to send it back to the IRS.”

Now Simpson doesn’t want to lose her clients over this confusion. She says her clients are upset, and they think she has their stimulus money. She wants them to know she doesn’t have their stimulus funds and can’t get it.

“I value my clients. I hate the fact that they are upset. I hate the fact that their stimulus money is not in the personal bank account, but MetaBank will not be dispersing to the clients, so they have to contact the IRS directly, she said.