ORLANDO, Fla. – Testing capabilities at the Orange County Convention Center COVID-19 are once again increasing.

The site is now able to test up to 750 people a day.

This change comes just days after increasing the testing capacity and criteria, making testing open to anyone with respiratory symptoms regardless of if they have a fever as well as testing those who’ve come into close contact with a coronavirus patient.

These continued expansions are allowing the Central Florida site to reach an even broader group of people who may be exposed to or have the coronavirus.

“If you don’t feel well and you fit into these categories, come get tested. It’s free,” said Lauren Luna, the deployed PIO for the Orange County Convention Center testing site.

“We are starting to open it up to the public though so definitely seeing a lot more diversity, more families coming in, more children,” said Specialist Peyton O'Grady with the Florida National Guard.

O'Grady is serving at the OCCC testing site as a medic.

“We’re starting to see younger patients, a year, under a year,” Luna said. “And it’s tough. I know the medics, that breaks their hearts having to test a tiny child like that. It’s not comfortable and a lot of them, as they were explaining to me, they don’t understand, they don’t understand what’s going on. So they try to tell them, oh you’re a princess or a prince, or you’ve got this, you’re a superhero. So they really try and engage them on a level of comfort."

Even working in the Florida heat for days on end, O'Grady said it has kept spirits up at the testing site seeing people come in that are so grateful for their help and this test.

“It’s been very helpful to have people come in and tell us they appreciate us and that they just want us to stay safe, so that really helps,” O'Grady said.

Now that the state is taking over testing, you can now get your results online in three to five days instead of waiting for a phone call.​

Testing opens up again at 9 a.m. daily.