KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Extra precautions for COVID-19 at hospitals is adding frustration for new parents during what should be a happy time.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Osceola Regional Medical Center is only allowing one person in labor and delivery rooms along with the “mother-to-be.”

For Brittney Brown it was extremely hard not to have her own mother present, but she understands the measures.

Her baby girl Lennox was born prematurely and with respiratory issues. She spent a week in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, meaning the rules were even stricter. At the NICU, only one parent was allowed to visit the baby at a time.

“It’s the fear of the unknown, because we don’t really know what (coronavirus) does to pregnant people. We don’t know very much about the virus, so it’s scary,” Brown said.

“Whenever you’ve anticipated something your whole life and you have a dream of how you think it’s going to play out and then, wham, something crazy like a pandemic happens,” she added.

This past weekend, all newborns at Osceola Regional Medical Center were dressed up as bunnies. Volunteers provided the new spring costumes.