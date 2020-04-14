ORLANDO, Fla. – Ninety-percent of SeaWorld Orlando's staff is furloughed.

But the workers that remain on the job are caring for the animals

The staff of about 200 is staggered throughout the week

But the "essential workers" are giving us exclusive access inside the theme park to show why their expertise is critical.

Edward Akromas is one of the 10 percent of SeaWorld employees still on the job. The animal care and behavior specialist starts his shift at about 6 a.m. for animal health check-ups and enrichment.

"It's hard on us, but [we are also] innovative because we need to think of different ways to stretch ourselves, be creative, and make sure [the dolphins] are having a ball,” he said. “Without a guest in sight, the animals aren't getting the interaction they're used to, so staff is stepping it up.”

SeaWorld is staffing nearly 200 people right now (not on the same day, but staggered). During hurricanes, a special team of 25 rides it out for 2-3 days. According to John Peterson, SeaWorld's VP of Zoological Operations, that same team is having to ride out this pandemic longer.

“We sort of call them the Swiss Army Knives of the areas," Peterson said about the special team of 25. "They know how to operate in every situation.”

After SeaWorld closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a baby dolphin was born on March 26. The little guy requires 24-hour watch, just one of the "essential services" required during the park closure. He's swimming in a critical care area backstage with his mom.

Want to name that baby? (He's a boy!) SeaWorld could pick your suggestion.

In a few days, they'll ask for ideas on their Instagram and Facebook pages.

