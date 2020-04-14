GREENSBORO, N.C. – Small businesses across the nation are being impacted by the spread of the virus.

Ronald Baldwin, the owner of TIJ E-Style Barber Shop in Greensboro, said he's staying connected with his clients via telephone to help sustain his businesses.

It's been a month since he's had to temporarily close the doors to his shop of 10 years. He said the new mandates are putting a financial strain on his business and the community he serves.

"It’s really tough as a business owner, and being a black business owner, because again we won't know how long," said Baldwin. "And we want to continue to have the strength in the community for the black businesses so that we can continue for the black business to grow. Whether it's hair salons, restaurants, beauty supply stores, because we all need each other, and in order to work together we have to be together.”

The U.S. Small Business Administration has granted a disaster declaration for all North Carolina counties, which allows affected businesses to apply for low-interest disaster loans. You can find it on this website.