CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte City Council approved $1 million in loans to help the city’s smallest businesses during its Monday night meeting. Council members admitted before the vote, the money won’t be enough to fully respond to the pandemic in the Queen City. But it doesn’t seem like it will affect the $110 million set aside for a Major League Soccer team. Councilmember Dimple Ajmera said based on conversations with the city attorney, tourism money cannot be used to help businesses affected by the coronavirus, even within the hospitality industry. And once the pandemic is over, she believes, the MLS team, and the $400 million private investment that comes with it, will be more significant than ever. “That is the kind of investment we need right now for recovery,” Ajmera said. “That is going to bring in more tourism. That is going to help restaurants. That is going to help small businesses nearby. It’s going to create jobs.” “Anything is on the table these days,” councilmember Tariq Bokhari said in a text message. “But I don’t see that being something we seriously contemplate unless things continue to degrade for a material length of time. We have a lot of other things to figure out before we get to that.” The money set aside for the MLS and Eastland development still hasn’t been officially voted on. We've reached out to the Charlotte city attorney to ask whether tourism funds could be used to help business in the hospitality industry. We’re still waiting to hear back.