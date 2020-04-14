OCALA, Fla. – It probably comes as no surprise that the magic element in any successful classroom is chemistry.

Chemistry teacher brings plenty of humor into classroom

Euan Hunter teaches at Vanguard High School

Hunter makes sure everyone in his class gets called on

This week's A+ Teacher Euan Hunter has plenty of chemistry, be it his personality or something in his scientific bag of tricks, and that has put him in the spotlight.

Hunter carries a red cup stuffed with wooden sticks at Vanguard High School. Each stick has one of his students names scribbled on them. He shakes it up and explains that using the cup ensures that during his chemistry class everyone gets called on.

It's that thoughtfulness and the passion he brings to the classroom that's led to Hunter being nominated as an A+ Teacher.

"You can't escape chemistry. Everywhere you look you see chemistry," Hunter said.

His students say he runs circles around the rest.

"Even though it is the hardest class that I struggle with it is the class I have the most fun in with experimenting and learning about super cool things that I normally wouldn't learn about," student Jacob Bohorquez said.

Hunter is serious about teaching but keeps the atmosphere light.

"Born and raised in Scotland. Lived there for most of my life,” he said, with a chuckle. “You may not be able to tell that by just listening to me."

His sense of humor is always on display. "Contrary to popular belief I'm not a teacher. I'm actually a musician waiting for a six album record deal,” Hunter said.

In all seriousness though Hunter is always looking for unique ways to help his students master chemistry whether it's taking part in STEM Day at the Capitol in Tallahassee, or going out on a boat to take soil and water samples to even establishing a partnership with a school thousands of miles away in Scotland.

"You know it's not the salary that keeps me going,” Hunter said.

He said it's something much more valuable than money.

"It's that love of seeing them enjoy chemistry," he said.