The Mattydale Animal Hospital is just one of the many businesses struggling to stay afloat during the health crisis. They are trying looking to get some money thought the Paycheck Protection Program, which is offering $349 billion to small businesses, but getting that money has been challenging for local owners.



“Extremely difficult frustrating,” said Mattydale Animal Hospital Owner, Karen Leshkivich. “April 3 was supposed to be the day that applications were to be accepted. I couldn’t find a bank that would accept an application. They were trying to figure it out, there as a lot of confusion.”



Small business still operating are all trying to avoid layoffs and closing down. That is why nearly everyone is applying for the loans currently being offered by the Small Business Association.



“I had way more information than I needed,” said Holbrook Heating CEO, RJ Holbrook. “The application process was really easy, took us about 45 minutes. Everything was fine up until the very end when it was starting to get glitchy because everyone was on it. I had 6 browsers open.”



For RJ Holbrook, the process was a bit easier. His company Holbrook heating employs 250 people across the state. The crisis forced 60 of them to be laid off.



“For two weeks I was focused on getting this loan that really was my number one priority. I was still functioning 7 days a work working as you do as a business owner, but my main focus, and I told all my managers and staff was this, this is what we need,” said Holbrook



From the time he filled out the application, to when It was approved and there was money in his account, it took just seven days. The loan is able to bring back half of the workers previously laid off.



“It was a great feeling knowing that staffs coming back again it feels like a win. It’s a great thing to be here and bring people back It’s getting to feel like we’re in the middle of this and the worst is over,” said Holbrook.



Being one of the few small businesses to actually get money, Holbrook says everyone wants to know how he did it. He says being prepared and having good relationships with accountants and banks was a key part in it. Still for others, it feels too late, and only getting more difficult each day waiting for approval.



“It’s getting to the point where I would have o t lay off majority of the staff that’s absolutely not the goal you don’t know if you when you open the doors that you will still have the clientele I’m concerned that my employees may not have a job,” said Leshkivich.



Unfortunately there is a cap on the funding. Those who are still in the application process are being told there is no guarantee of a loan, and to look for alternative options.