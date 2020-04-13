KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- With a shortage of personal protective equipment across the country, people in Central Florida are stepping up.

Mike Fisher, a retired law enforcement officer in Osceola County, is making face shields for medical staff at AdventHealth Celebration with the help of his two grandsons, 4-year-old Brodee and 2-year-old Brantley.

The masks may not be perfect, but during this time of urgent need for personal protective equipment, they’re very much appreciated.

“The masks work great, but if you don’t have an N95 mask, which we see there is a big shortage of... There’s not a whole lot,” Fisher said. “Plus, you can get it (infected fluids) in your eyes... Hopefully this will help, and we will make more if we have to make more.”

The trio created three prototypes until one of them was approved by AdventHealth for use.

The donated face masks will be sterilized by the hospital before being handed out.