TAMPA, Fla. — An man with ties to Tampa who was stuck in Peru for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic is finally back in Florida after what he called an "insane" experience.

Getting Zachary Meckstroth back home to Florida was part medical mission and part action movie.

"That was one hell of an experience," Meckstroth told us. "That was insane."

Meckstroth and his group of friends flew to Cusco, Peru in early March for a hiking trip.

That hike was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Then the Peruvian government would not allow Meckstroth to leave.



Instead, he remained at a hostel under the watch of armed guards, threatened with incarceration if he attempted to escape, despite having a letter from the consulate allowing him to leave.

"Three Americans tried to go out with [the letter] and the police came in front of the hostel and pulled a gun on them," Meckstroth explained.

But then things started to change. Americans were being moved from the grounds and sent to other hotels.

Days later, Meckstroth and his friends were taken off the grounds, as well. After having their temperatures checked, they were put in a van and whisked away to a waiting jet.

"When they pulled up right next to this jet, I stepped like one or two steps on the ground and then l was on this plane. They weren’t playing games," Meckstroth said.

That jet, according to Meckstroth, was a medical flight organized by the U.S embassy. En route to the flight out, Meckstroth called his father, Chad, with the news.

"He said ‘dad, they’re here,’" Chad Meckstroth told us. "Next thing I know, 35 minutes later he’s on a jet heading to Lima to refuel and then on his way to Miami."