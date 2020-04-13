Small businesses are being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic…

So Downtown Pittsfield Inc. has set up an online gift-card store to help give them a financial boost.

Executive director Cheryl Mirer says, “the idea is to get money in the pockets of our businesses now while they need it.”

More than 50 Pittsfield businesses are participating.

Mirer says it’s difficult to see so many local establishments struggling.

“It’s tough for a lot of businesses, but I think our restaurants are suffering a lot. Especially our newer businesses, businesses that were just about to open, you know, it’s just, it’s heartbreaking.”

So far, the online store has sold more than 12 thousand dollars in gift cards…

Mirer says she’s grateful for the community’s support.

“In this very difficult time, where there’s a limited amount of good news, this is very heartening and it’s very good.”

Downtown Pittsfield Inc. is hoping to carry the positive momentum forward with a new “Show Us Your Joy” social media campaign…

Locals are encouraged to post photos to Facebook showing happy Pittsfield moments and memories.

“It’s just meant to encourage people to stay positive, and to see all the positives and all the wonderful things that this crisis is bringing out in people.”​

