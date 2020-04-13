ORLANDO, Fla. – In a week’s time, a majority of Walt Disney World’s more than 77,000 cast members will be furloughed, leading to a new surge of unemployment applications on a system already strained by demand.

Last month, Disney announced it would furlough non-union employees starting April 19. The furlough was extended after deals were reached with several unions representing more than 40,000 Disney workers in various roles, including attractions, food and beverage, housekeeping, and security.



In furloughing workers, Disney will provide fully paid health insurance benefits and promise job security. Disney has not said how many cast members are specifically impacted by the furloughs, although Eric Clinton, president of a Unite Here union chapter in Orlando, said during a live stream Saturday that at least 250 union members will remain on the job as they are deemed ‘essential’, such as custodial cast members. Other ‘essential’ cast members are believed to include security workers.



Leading up to the furlough, Disney has provided five weeks of pay for all cast members, since the resort was forced to close their theme parks and hotels in March because of the spreading coronavirus crisis.



The new challenge for many Disney employees now is joining others who continue to navigate a troubled website to apply for unemployment benefits.



“When someone spent many hours trying to apply for unemployment, we did our best to help, but we can’t because the system is broken, it’s unfair,” said Wesny Theophin, a father of three.



Theophin and his wife have worked at Disney’s Magic Kingdom for the past five years. He has also worked recently, volunteering his time, trying to help fellow union members and others apply for unemployment benefits, often to no avail.

“If the governor doesn’t do something today, by next week we’re going to have a lot of issues,” Theophin said.



For weeks, Spectrum News has been highlighting the troubles plaguing the state’s unemployment system.



Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, which oversees the state’s unemployment system, said last week they are working to resolve the issues, without offering any specific timelines.



The state installed 72 new servers last week, Governor DeSantis said, in an effort to handle the ‘shock to the system’, and surge of unemployment applications. On Friday, Governor DeSantis said 255,755 claims were filed last week alone, including 12,000 paper applications, as the state is also trying to deal with more than 500,000 applications already backlogged.



In addition to reassigning 2,000 state workers to the DEO, the agency signed three contracts in recent days totaling nearly $110 million. The contracts will provide remote call center support to address the surge of applicants trying to reach out to DEO, and does not include costs the agency is incurring for other fixes such as technology upgrades.



Frustration, however, continued to grow Monday, as people told Spectrum News about a new round of challenges.



“People are being marked “ineligible” without explaining how this impacts federal assistance through the CARES Act,” one person wrote. “What are the steps for those of us ineligible for state funds but eligible for CARES fund.”



DEO has yet to respond to multiple inquiries asking, including, the timeline for federal funds distribution.



“My issue, I was actually approved yesterday, if you can believe it, but now put under adjudication, reason given: did not meet work search requirements,” another person wrote. “That review can take up to six weeks. I guess this is their new loophole not to pay.”



The anxiety and frustration has long been growing over weeks. Theophin said the failures further stresses families already living paycheck to paycheck, and soon will be living with uncertainty if they’ll have any help paying bills and feeding their families.



“It’s a S.O.S., it’s a huge situation and the governor needs to act now because we need help,” Theophin said. “Many people who are already furloughed or laid off from some other company, they need help to feed their families, to feed themselves, and to take care of themselves.”