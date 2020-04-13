NATIONWIDE — Bob Iger stepped down as CEO of The Walt Disney Company in late February, handing over the reins to Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman Bob Chapek.

Bob Iger more hands-on at Disney amid coronavirus crisis

Iger stepped down as CEO in late February

The company's U.S. parks have been closed since mid-March

RELATED: Could Disney take guests' temperatures? Bob Iger talks future of parks

Iger, who has been the company’s executive chairman ever since , had hoped to be less hands-on through the end of his contract on December 31, 2021.

But then the novel coronavirus began to spread around the world, leading to illnesses, deaths and lock downs. And then the pandemic hit Disney, one of the biggest media companies, hard.

In March, Disney delayed the theatrical releases of its big-budget films. It shuttered its domestic parks — Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California — indefinitely. Disney announced it would be furloughing thousands of employees.

And now, Iger has once again become more hands-on to navigate Disney through the crisis, according to a report by the New York Times . Make no mistake, Chapek is still very much CEO of Disney. But Iger, who held the position for 15 years, is now “actively helping” the company weather the storm.

“A crisis of this magnitude, and its impact on Disney, would necessarily result in my actively helping Bob (Chapek) and the company contend with it, particularly since I ran the company for 15 years,” Iger said in an email to the Times.

As Iger takes a more active role in the company, he is reportedly looking at implementing best practices for the company moving forward. This will potentially include making changes to improve efficiency and finding ways to safely bring people back to the parks.

"Mr. Iger is now intensely focused on remaking a company that will emerge, he believes, deeply changed by the crisis," according to the article.

In recent weeks, Iger has been giving interviews, talking about Disney’s future plans. Talking to Barron's about the theme parks in a post-coronavirus world, Iger hinted that changes could be implemented to make guests feel safer. One such change could be checking guests’ temperatures before they enter.

In the meantime, the company has taken a series of steps to help mitigate the impact.

Earlier this month, Disney disclosed that top executives would take pay cuts. Iger is forgoing his entire salary, while Chapek will take a 50 percent pay cut.