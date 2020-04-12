TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The owner of a Titusville business wanted to show his gratitude to health care workers in his community working hard to fight the coronavirus this Easter, so he and his wife spent the holiday making something those workers desperately need right now — personal protective equipment.

LightWing Studios President Patrick Pearce says he's seen the city he calls home go through a lot but nothing like this pandemic, so he wanted to show his gratitude for those risking their health working at local hospitals.

“When we saw what was going on here and the desperation of our front line warriors in this fight against coronavirus, our sales went into the toilet and we had all of this extra material from making our products,” Pearce says.

But he's not working alone. His wife, Lyuba, is by his side, making the design and cutting the fabric that will be used to put in the face mask kits.

Every kit comes with the pre-cut cloth and elastic needed to build the mask in packs of ten.

“It's like an assembly line," Lyuba explained. "I put together maybe ten, then the next step is putting them inside out, then I start sewing and then it's finished."

Once the kits are completed they're dropped off at the Titusville Chamber of Commerce. Then about 10 volunteers put them together and deliver them to area hospitals.

With only one sewing machine at home, Lyuba sews as many as possible while other volunteers do the same.

In total, they've made about 200 masks and counting.

“I love it," she said. "We have business and I'm still sewing and now I have the opportunity to make masks for people and help them save lives. I'm sewing, too — it's like my hobby and now it's my life."

Even during these tough unprecedented times, Pearce says he remains optimistic because he's confident the city he loves will bounce back along with his business.

“If any city has seen its ups and downs over the years it's Titusville," he said. "Going through the shuttle knockdown, seeing friends and neighbors lose their job and houses. we've learned how to survive.”