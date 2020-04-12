CINCINNATI, Ohio — Applying for the PPP loan has not been an easy process for many business owners like Elise Delahanty, who is the co-owner of the Candle Lab in Cincinnati's Over-The-Rhine and in Anderson Township.



“That was a difficult process. The system is just overloaded, it kept crashing," said Delahanty.

The PPP is a forgivable small business loan to help businesses pay their employees

A Cincinnati business owner says the application took 5 hours to complete

There's uncertainty as to when the loan will be received

She says the three-page application took her five hours to complete because it kept kicking her off the server due to an overwhelming response. The nation’s biggest banks say they’ve received hundreds of thousands of applications already. She started the process on April 4, just a day after the application site was available.

“It was pushed through so quickly that there’s a lot of loopholes and things that need to be fixed. But I’m just grateful that we do have the opportunity to apply for something to get some relief during this time,” Delahanty said.



One of the biggest draws of the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program is a forgivable small business loan to help businesses pay their employees. However, the loan is only forgivable if the funding is used to cover payroll costs, rent, mortgage and utilities within eight weeks of receiving the loan — and only if their employee compensation is maintained.



Delahanty says this loan could help her candle business tremendously, but there's uncertainty around how long it will take to receive the loan and when she’ll be able to reopen her doors. Since closing on March 16, she says the business has found ways to manage. The majority of their sales now are online, but it’s still been difficult not having the majority of her staff who are currently struggling.



“It’s just been heartbreaking because some of the folks have had really good luck applying for unemployment and got it without an issue and others are still getting bogged out in the red tape and paperwork,” said Delahanty.



Although she has had to temporarily lay off her employees, she says she is confident the PPP loan will help her rehire them and is optimistic about the future of the business.



“We will get by. We have great customers who have supported us and will continue to support us and I don’t think we’ll close.”