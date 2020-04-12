ORLANDO, Fla. — An Easter surprise awaits some Americans in their bank accounts as the first economic relief payments have gone out, according to the IRS.

The IRS tweeted Saturday that it deposited the first payments to bank accounts via direct deposit, with more on the way.

#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can. For #COVIDreliefIRS updates see: https://t.co/hEEWmgHA9V pic.twitter.com/2bSHOTjMAS — IRS (@IRSnews) April 11, 2020

Americans who make less than $75,000 a year are expected to get a one-time payment of $1,200 as part of the CARES Act. Couples filing jointly get $2,400 and families with children under 16 get $500 per child. Those who make more than $75,000 will get a reduced payment, and people who make more than $99,000 will get nothing.

Taxpayers who filed tax returns in 2018 or 2019 and who have their bank account information on file with the IRS will get the payment via direct deposit. Others will get checks, but that will take longer.

People on Social Security, Disability or Survivor's Benefits who don't file taxes will not need to do so to get payments. If you haven't filed taxes in 2018 or 2019 for other reasons, the IRS has a form to file a simple tax return on its website.