ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The IRS says the stimulus checks, or “economic impact payments,” will start arriving in Americans' bank accounts this week.

For many, the funds are already spoken for to keep a roof over their heads and the lights on. But others may be wondering, "how can I best utilize this money?"

IRS says tool to find out when payments will arrive will be available by April 17

Struggling with debt? Inquire with creditors about payment plans

Still employed and getting a paycheck? Save the money!

“We need to make smart decisions," said financial planner Bob Doyle with Doyle Wealth Management. "Everybody is different. Everybody’s situation is unique to them."

"First, cover the essentials," he went on. "Cover food and shelter. A lot of places now, you don’t have to pay your mortgage. Call your lender."

Doyle went on to advise people who are struggling with their finances to contact their creditors and see if their payment plan can be revised or if payments can be paused for a set amount of time. He also recommended asking how these changes would impact their credit score.

For people still employed and receiving a paycheck, Doyle advised them to save the money.

“The one thing we’re going to learn from this whole thing is how important it is to have cash reserves in the rainy day fund,” Doyle explained.

He recommended having in your savings three to six months of expenses.

The federal government is also allowing people to forgo paying federal student loans with no interest until September 30. But should you?

“If you do have the ability to make that loan payment, more times than often I’d recommend you make the payment," Doyle said. "It’s a direct reduction of principal and there’s no interest costs. It allows you to get ahead of the curve."

By April 17, a “get my payment “ tool will be available on the IRS website for people to find out when their payment will arrive. Visit the IRS website to learn more.