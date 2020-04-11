While families are encouraged to stay indoors to flatten the curve, there’s one house that’s asking Central New Yorkers to extend their hand and help.

Sarah’s Guesthouse has served the Syracuse community for 26 years providing housing for patients and their families during difficult times. Executive Director David Haas says they don’t receive federal funding so they're funded by their annual gala and guest donations.

Due to COVID-19 they have fewer guests and their gala was postponed, that’s why they’re asking for your help.

“A lot of people have asked us how [they] can help. My answer right now is to give donations,” said Haas.

Their campaign “From Our House to Your Heart” is accepting those donations. They say they’re hoping the community will come together to help them serve the community during COVID-19 and far after.