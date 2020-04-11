SANFORD, Fla. — For several weeks now, stores have had a difficult time keeping shelves stocked with toilet paper, and bath tissue factories are working 24/7 trying to keep up with demand.
- Resolute Tissue in Sanford produces around 4,300 rolls of toilet paper every hour.
- Bob Visscher, Resolute Tissue manger, said there’s no shortage of bath rolls in the country, the empty shelves are from people “hoarding” product.
- Resolute Tissue usually breaks down rolls that don’t pass quality control, however with toilet paper so hard to find, the company is donating the rolls to charitable organizations.
- Visscher is looking toward the future. He’s wondering if the toilet paper market will drop post-crisis because everyone will use the rolls they’ve been saving.
- Amid all the layoffs in many businesses, Resolute Tissue is hiring. They’re accepting resumes at hrsanford@resolutetissue.com.