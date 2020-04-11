RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Businesses in the state’s pottery capital of Seagrove are taking a hit following social distancing and shopping restrictions.



Bulldog Pottery closed its doors a month ago. Owners had to turn to social media to sell their handmade products and connect with customers.



“We make a variety of things like the functional mug, bowls, and all that," said Bruce Gholson, Bulldog Pottery Owner. "And people would come to the shop and peruse. And so that can’t happen, so now we are figuring out how to get online.”



The owners said they’re looking forward to things getting back to normal. In the meantime, you can connect with them online.