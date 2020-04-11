KISSIMMEE, Fla. — People in Osceola County could face big fines and even jail time if they don’t cover their faces in public starting Monday.

“So I’m announcing an order that people in public places must wear a face covering,” said Osceola County Commission Chairwoman Viviana Janer Friday.

In order to continue to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, law enforcement in Osceola County can dole out some harsh punishments for not covering your face with some kind of cloth, starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

“With a fine of up to $500, or 60 days in jail,” Janer said.

Osceola County resident Eryc Labattaglia, 21, says this could be the wake up call people need.

“Definitely from what I’ve seen, a lot of people have not been taking it seriously enough,” Labattaglia said.

Eryc says his family is expecting a baby soon.

“Yep yeah in August, due in August,” Labattaglia said.

So he’s all for anything that could keep his family safer.

“You never know who’s going to have it or who will have it, and you don’t want to end up contracting it and taking it home to your family and giving it to your family,” he said.

But county leaders don’t want you buying surgical masks or N95 masks, because healthcare workers and first responders desperately need them.

“A face covering will not take away critical Personal Protective Equipment from those on the frontline on this battle,” Janer said.

That means a bandana, shirt or any cloth will do, as long it covers your face and mouth and you don't have to hold it with your hands.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson says this is meant to be a tool for education, not for hurting people.

“We’re not doing this because we can, we’re doing this to curtail or stop the spread of this virus,” Gibson said.

Florida Dept. of Health says Osceola County has 305 positive cases of coronavirus, with 95 hospitalized. Five people in the county have died.

Orange County leaders have also considered a face covering order, but are concerned that people would not be able to get the face coverings.