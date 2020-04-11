Local marinas are starting to feel the impact of restrictions that were put in place by the state on Thursday.

"On a good year, when it's normal, I would have the docks in the water, I would probably have 150 to 200 boats in the water already, with early spring the way it's been. And at this point, I've yet to do any,” said Jonathan Bronson, owner of A-Ok Campground & Marina on Delta Lake.

On Thursday, boat launches and marinas were ordered closed for recreational use.

"Normally, I would be having six people here helping me put in my docks and get ready for the summer,” said Bronson.

On top of having a marina, the business is also a campground. Campgrounds have been closed by Oneida County since April 1.

"Tremendous financial strain. People aren't paying their bills because they have other things to worry about, and that's fine, I'm okay with that. The problem is our normal income isn't here,” Bronson said.

When his business is given the green light to reopen, Bronson will continue to implement social distancing.

"When I do get the go-ahead from the state and government, because I have underlying medical conditions myself, I'm going to be implementing social distancing for everybody at my facility, and I will be taking action if people don't abide by the rules," Bronson said.

He’s hoping following social distancing guidelines can get us back to a sense of normalcy sooner. Marine vessel repair and marinas are considered essential businesses, but only to support government and essential commercial operations.