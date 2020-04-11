HIGH POINT, NC --- Like many others, a brand new business in High Point is having to adapt quickly in order to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Little did the owners of Miso’s Ice Cream Shop in High Point know they were opening their new business amid the coronavirus pandemic. Coming up on @SpecNewsTriad how they’ve come up with a new way to help the business survive. #SpecNewsNC pic.twitter.com/fRQ5WzERyF — Taylor Neuman (@TaylorNeumanTV) April 11, 2020

Rana and Ahemd Arafa just opened their new business, Miso's Ice Cream in High Point. The couple excitedly held their grand opening on March 15, but little did they know two days later there would be an executive order closing all dine-in restaurants; including theirs. In the meantime, Ahmed was also laid off from his other job.

"We just had to think of a way to get out there and get to work," Rana said.

So the couple did. They decided to make their business mobile.

Since customers couldn't come, they decided to bring it to them. Using a push-cart they already owned, the Arafa's are starting to take it around High Point neighborhoods, where families are quarantined in their homes.

"For us it was easier than the other places or restaurants because have we the push cart, and we were already making the decision to do events, concerts, and going out to football games and stuff like that, so we had everything already planned out," Rana explained.

People are loving their idea. They already have the next three weeks booked with neighborhoods after requests flooded in.

Cara Elliott and her three children came out to support the small business in their cul-de-sac.

"They should come out every afternoon I think. I think its a great idea and if more people know about it, it would get more people out of their house and walking around and coming to check it out, it's for a great cause, everyone likes helping others out," Elliott said.

As the Arafa's continue to find a way to support their own family, they hope to bring joy and something sweet to others.

"Ice cream always makes people happy, so we're just hoping to make someone's day and make it a little easier, make it a little more fun especially since we're all at home and can't do anything so we wanted to bring the fun to them," Rana added.

If you'd like the business to stop in your neighborhood you can visit their Facebook page.