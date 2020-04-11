STATEWIDE — A Florida senator held a virtual town hall Friday with the state’s top doctor and an infectious disease expert to lay out the facts and clear up any confusion about the impacts of the coronavirus to the African American community.

For the town hall District 19 Senator, Darryl Rouson was by the state’s Deputy Secretary of Health, Dr.Shamarial Roberson, and infectious disease expert, Dr. Lanetta Bronte-Hall.

During the hour-long discussion one of the glaring and most dangerous topics was discussed. The topic was about misinformation and the ridiculous rumors about African Americans not being able to contract COVID-19. Sen. Darryl Rouson wanted to clear that up once and for all with help from some of the state’s leading medical experts in this virtual town hall.

“There is a significant need for us to provide education to our communities, so that they really understand that yes, African Americans can be effected by COVID-19. We are not immune in some way,” Bronte-Hall said.

Not only are African Americans not immune to the coronavirus, they’re more likely to die if they contract it.

“We don’t have an approved medication for this virus. We don’t have a vaccine to prevent it. So the most important thing we have is social distancing and other prevention metrics,” Roberson said.

We’re hearing about the vulnerabilities at the national level from people like U.S. Surgeon General, Jerome Adams. He spoke at length Friday about some of the reasons minorities face a greater risk.

“Only one in five African Americans and one in six Hispanics has a job that lets them work from home, Adams said. “People of color are more likely to live in densely packed areas and in multigenerational housing situations, which create higher risk for spread of highly contagious diseases like COVID-19.”

So what does that mean for the Tampa Bay Area? The national trend of increased positive cases and deaths aren’t an issue in the region but Rouson questioned Roberson about their plan to make sure it stays that way.

“Can you commit to providing more testing or access to testing in impoverished areas of East Tampa, Midtown in St. Petersburg? Can you speak specifically to that availability? Rouson asked.

“Absolutely, we have calls every day with the health officers in your district, we’re making sure we’re working through problems and making sure testing is available,” Roberson said.

While state leaders say they’re doing their part to address some of the vulnerabilities in the African American communities, they’re stressing the power these communities. That power means not having large parties or gatherings, social distancing, wearing facemasks. They’re the same precautions people been hearing for weeks now but the message is even more urgent in African American communities.

Those medical experts also talked about some of the conditions more prevalent in the African American community like sickle cell, diabetes, and heart disease. We’re told Florida Department of Health departments promote things like diabetes self-management programs.

The Surgeon General also announced the White House task force will release a plan soon about how they plan to combat COVID-19 specifically in those African American communities.