ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools leaders and teachers are saying distance learning is going full steam ahead.

Orange County Public Schools went all digital at the end of March

The district was prepared for so many students logging in at once

But teachers say things have improved

But Gov. Ron Desantis says he still hasn’t made a decision on whether to keep schools closed for the rest of the year.

Orange County 2nd grade teacher Andrea Bowles says it was a rough transition from the classroom to distance learning.

“We had one week transition to find out that okay we’re going digital…we scrambled, we relied on each other, we were in Facebook groups, tech help, helping each other and saying hey how do you do this? How do you do this?” Bowles said.

While Bowles and her husband, who is also a teacher, are both teaching their students, they’re also helping their 4th grade daughter Julia transition to learning online.

“Yes all three of us are schooling at the exact same time!” Bowles said.

When Orange County Public Schools first went all digital at the end of March, many people couldn’t even log on.

But now Bowles says things are much better.

“It feels like we are getting all those smoothed out…and we’re at the end of week two, and um…I can honestly say I’m enjoying it,” Bowles said.

OCPS Director of Digital Learning Maurice Draggon admits the district wasn’t ready for tens of thousands of students logging on at the same time and turning in hundreds of thousands of assignments simultaneously. But he says they worked quickly with vendors to increase the capacity.

“We’ve made those adjustments to make sure that no matter if everyone’s logging in at nine o clock, or if everyone’s logging in at 1 o clock, the systems are ready to handle that immediate load,” Draggon said.

Many have called for the governor to close schools for the rest of the year.

But today in a roundtable with education leaders, he said their goal is to get kids back in school as soon as possible.

“If we get to the point where people think we are on the other side of this, and we can get kids back in even for a couple weeks, we think that there would be value in that,” Desantis said.

Draggon says they’re preparing to open back up on May 4. But he says they’ll be ready if that changes.

“We are definitely working every single day to make sure that no matter what comes forward, we can make that shift,” Draggon said.

And Bowles says as both a teacher and a parent, they’d be ready to continue learning and teaching from home if it comes to that.

Governor Desantis also said he’s not opposed to the idea of letting some school districts open back up while others remain closed.