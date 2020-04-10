WORCESTER - A well-known Worcester sneaker shop steps up big time, so people in need have a pair of shoes to step into.

Sneakerama owners Stephen and Lisa Genatossio received a call saying the City of Worcester was looking for flip flops to provide to homeless individuals in the city.

While they didn't have flip flops, the Genatossio's did them one better, donating more than 100 pairs of sneakers from their shop.

They say they're happy to give back to the city they grew up in.

"If we can do our little part to help them, the city has been good to me and my wife for many, many years and it's definitely time we all try to give back," Stephen Genatossio said.

Lisa Genatossio added, "Giving back to a city I grew up in feels good."

The donations have been given to the City, who will hand them out at emergency shelters and through the City's different social service agencies.

Photo courtesy: City of Worcester/Twitter