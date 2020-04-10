LONGWOOD, Fla. – With many parks closed during the covid-19 pandemic, traditional Easter Egg hunts across Central Florida are now canceled.

The Springs had to cancel its annual Easter Egg hunt because of coronavirus

Residents decided to put together a social-distancing appropriate scavenger hunt

Instead of collecting eggs, people will spot them and take pictures--no touching

Residents in The Springs Community in Longwood have created a different way for neighbors to partake in some holiday spirit by putting together an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt.

Instead of collecting eggs, the Rollmans decorated eggs and put them around the neighborhood for people to spot. When an egg is spotted you are to take a selfie with the egg. No candy is inside, and you are not to touch the eggs.

All eggs were placed around the neighborhood by the family with masks and gloves on.

The Springs for the past 15 years has hosted hundreds of kids the day before Easter for the neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt, but had to cancel this year to keep people safe and ensure social distancing measures.