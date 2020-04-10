ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando’s Milk district, customers can get a great deal while supporting local businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

Milk District "Milk Money" is a $10 certificate for $7.50

Nonprofit Milk District Main Street footing bill for other 25 percent

Purchase "Milk Money" for Milk District businesses here

LIVE UPDATES: Latest Developments Affecting Central Florida

The Milk District Main Street, a nonprofit, is offering “Milk Money.” Customers can purchase a $10 certificate for only $7.50 to help support local businesses during the pandemic.

Milk District Main Street is footing the bill for the other 25 percent.

“You get a discount, the businesses gets paid full price, and everyone is happy,” said Executive Director of Milk District Main Street Zac Alfson.

One of the 20 businesses taking part of the new deal is Stasio's, a family-run business.

So far, the restaurant has been able to keep all of its 15 employees during the pandemic, and the Milk Money will continue to help them out.

“I appreciate the Milk District for doing that,” said Stasio’s co-owner Maria Palo.

Customers like Kyle Wilshire loves the Milk Money idea.

“These are businesses that need it the most right now. Promoting local is something I always do.” said Wilshire.

The Milk Money can be used for businesses currently open in the district, or saved for those that are closed and used when they open back up.

The Milk Money was just printed Friday. They will be put in the mail and sent out next week to those that already purchased them online.