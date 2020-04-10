WINTER GARDEN, Fla. -- An Orange County deputy was bitten by a snake during a search for two lost hunters Friday afternoon, firefighters say.

Units from Orange County Fire Rescue, plus Sheriff's Office mounted patrol deputies and a drone, were used to find the hunters in woods near Love Story Street and Memoir Avenue in Winter Garden, a spokesperson with the fire department said.

The area is a rural wooded area west of Disney World property, between U.S. 27 and State Road 429 and north of U.S. 192.

Firefighters said the deputy would be airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The deputy's identity and condition have not been released. There was also no immediate word on the hunters' conditions, though firefighters had "made contact" with them, they said.