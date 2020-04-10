MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Melbourne-based ventilator manufacturer is stepping up big during the coronavirus crisis.

Airon Corporation has ramped up its production of ventilators

The Melbourne-based company is producing four times more machines that usual

But the effort also uncovered issues like supply chain breaks

Airon Corporation is producing about four times more of the life-saving machines than normal.

But ramping up production uncovered issues like supply chain breaks with other small businesses struggling to meet their own demand.

"Really in this process it's all about the supply chain," Airon Corporation vice president Pamela Frye said. "Can you get what you need to build what you need."

The Economic Development Commission of Florida's Space Coast along with Enterprise Florida stepped in and compiled specifications and photos of the parts, and reached out to Brevard County-area manufacturers to get needed parts or create a new mold.

Airon connected with Jaycon, another Melbourne outfit, which 3D-printed prototypes.

"We're looking to find the companies that can manufacture those parts that they didn't expect demand say six months ago," said Lynda Weatherman, president and CEO of the Economic Development Commission of Florida's Space Coast.

Now the company is partnering with Ford and General Electric to produce 50,000 more ventilators in the next 100 days under the umbrella of the Defense Production Act.