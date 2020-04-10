ORLANDO, Fla. – Aventus Biolabs is receiving another 10,000 COVID-19 test kits over the next week, allowing the genetics lab to test as many as 17,000 people at the University of Central Florida drive-thru site.

Aventus swabbed more than 700 people for the coronavirus in the first four days of the appointment-only site.



“Everyday it’s been getting better,” Aventus Health CEO Oliver Dawoud said.

The site is limited to 250 per day. It hasn’t reached that maximum yet, but Dawoud expects it will next week, as more people sign up for appointments.



Dawoud took Spectrum News 13 on an exclusive tour of the Aventus Biolabs on Thursday.



Testing for COVID-19 at his labs is a three-pronged process, consisting of collecting samples, extracting molecules and finally the testing itself, he said.



Extraction involves separating molecules called RNA from every DNA sample. Medical technologists work on the extraction both by hand and by machine.



“After the whole extraction is finished, [the RNA] is actually not dangerous anymore,” Dawoud said. “The RNA has been extracted from the virus and at that point there is no risk to anyone or no harm.”



From there, the RNA goes into another machine and is reworked again, changed into DNA so the machine can search for the virus.



“There are specific, very specific DNA sequences that will recognize the viral sequence,” geneticist George Corpus said.



The machine essentially zooms into the DNA and maps what it finds, then a geneticist can go over the data and determine whether someone has tested positive or negative.



Aventus can test batches of 50 to 100 samples virtually at the same time. The extraction and testing process takes anywhere from five hours to upwards of 9 hours.



Patients have been notified of their test results within 24 hours of their appointment, according to Dawoud.



Dawoud says Aventus has purchased another extraction machine and is looking to hire more people, so they can test even more patients as the need grows.



On Monday, opening day of the site, more than 30,000 people called to book an appointment, according to Dawoud. Aventus has now opened a separate phone line (407-986-0133) and fax line (407-901-2310) for people who already have a doctor’s order for the test to bypass the main hotline, and is working to create an online portal for people to sign up for an appointment.



The testing is covered by insurance. People without insurance will be charged $51, but Dawoud says he’s happy to come up with a payment plan if need be because he doesn’t want to turn anyone away.