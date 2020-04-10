ORLANDO, Fla. — A Pew Research Center found the Hispanic community is one of the community’s most impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic .

Here’s what the study found, and how some in Central Florida are impacted:

1. The study found 40 percent of Hispanic adults took pay cuts compared to 27 percent of all U.S. adults.

2. The study found 29 percent of Hispanic adults lost their jobs compared to 20 percent of all U.S. adults.

3. Rosa who lives in Central Florida said she lost her job at the nursery on March 20 because of the coronavirus and doesn’t know when she’ll get back to work. Her husband also lost his job but was able to find another job as a gardener to help pay the bills.

Rosa lost her job at a nursery because of #COVIDー19 She's concerned she won't be able to pay her bills, pay rent and feed her children. She's also undocumented which means she won't receive any benefits from the Cares Act @MyNews13 #News13Covid19 pic.twitter.com/ukRrY0o8MB — Jesse Canales (@jescanal) April 10, 2020

4. Rosa said her concern is they won’t afford to pay their bills, rent, and care for her children, her daughter stateside and her two children in Guatemala.

Rosa is also an undocumented citizen won’t receive any benefits from the CARES Act.

5. Rosa said she plans to continue to look for a job to help her family. Rosa said because her daughter is a U.S. citizen she will be able to feed with SNAP benefits her daughter is entitled to.

6. The U.S. Labor Department announced more than 16 million people filed for unemployment benefits in the past three weeks.