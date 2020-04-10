BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — We hear a lot about it as a possible treatment of coronavirus patients with Hydroxychloroquine. While untested for this purpose, the FDA approved it as an emergency treatment option, and one Brevard physician has been prescribing it to his patients.

Brevard Family Walk-In Clinic’s Dr. Jasen Kobobel says he's diagnosed about 10 patients with coronavirus so far this year.

He says a few patients came for a visit for flu-like symptoms just as the coronavirus was making its way to the county.

With a hunch this was not the flu, he got the patients tested and started early treatment. While most of his patients were unable to figure out where they got the fast moving virus, one did catch it while across the country.

“Fourteen days after he came back from California, he started having symptoms, so we knew where his came from. Most people didn't know where they obtained the Coronavirus,” Kobobel explained.

The family medicine doctor said he prescribed Hydroxychloroquine along with a Z pack, and within two days, some of his patients who were in their 60s and one patient was in their 40s started feeling better.

“What they Hydroxychloroquine does is it modulates your immune system so it doesn't overact. (The) body then finally catches up to the virus and knocks it out. The Z pack is to prevent secondary infection,” he said.

Because the labeling of Hydroxychloroquine does not include information regarding its effectiveness for Coronavirus, the Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization in March to allow health care providers to prescribe the pill.

This type of pill is used for patients with lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and even to prevent malaria. The doctor says the most common side effect is developing a small rash, and people with heart issues are not good candidates to take the antimalarial drug.

Kobobel says using Hydroxychloroquine and a Z pack simultaneously and detecting the virus early is a lifesaver and prevents more vulnerable patients from ending up in the ER and needing ventilators.