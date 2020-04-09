WASHINGTON — There’s a new battle brewing over small business relief on Capitol Hill, as the U.S. Senate failed to unanimously pass an additional $250 billion boost to the Paycheck Protection Program initiated last week.

RELATED STORIES:

As lawmakers work out their differences, there’s growing concern that the funds for the program are going to run out quickly. The program has been up and running for less than a week, but already almost 30 percent of the funding has already been spent.

Democrats blocked the Republican effort to boost funding for the program Friday, pushing for twice as much help for the economy, including more federal aid for hospitals as well as for state and local governments.

“Let’s take the opportunity to make some bipartisan fixes to allow this program to work better,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) on the Senate floor on Thursday. “There are also other major demands on the system right now that we should address."

Some Republicans believe those priorities can be addressed later on.

“We know the PPP program is underfunded,” said Rep. Ross Spano in a Skype interview with Spectrum News. “As it relates to the other things that are being asked for, we still have to wait and see how those funds allocated for those purposes are going to play out,” Spano added.

Spano, a member of the small business committee in the House of Representatives, worries small business owners may be out of luck soon if Congress fails to act.

“That $350 billion that we initially allocated probably will be used up, probably by the end of next week,” Spano said.

Small business advocates are skeptical that increased funding will be enough to overcome some of the issues that have emerged since the program launched.

“The problem is, large chunks of money are going to the bigger businesses," said John Arensmeyer, CEO for advocacy group Small Business Majority. "The really smaller businesses, particularly those that are underserved and underbanked are not getting the money.”

“We would like to see a program of just direct grants, whether that’s run through the PPP or separately, we think that’s ultimately what’s going to be needed,” he added.

Lawmakers also recognize they need to implement some changes to help those who need it most.

“We want to allocate a certain portion of this funding for smaller lenders to ensure the very small businesses do have the resources available,” Spano said.