BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – After a month on the mend, a bald eagle is heading home.

Workers at a Cocoa landfill found the eagle on March 13 and called Florida Wildlife Hospital. The eagle's wing was injured and it couldn't fly.

Rescuer Chelsea Goss had to wade through muck and mud to get to it.

"Hoped it was going to be a nice, easy rescue,” Goss said, with a smile. "He had other thoughts. Clothes and all, just went in there and grabbed him."

The eagle was taken to the Audubon Center for Raptors in Maitland where it was rehabilitated and ready to go back in to the wild.