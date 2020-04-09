WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- It’s hard to scroll through social media right now without seeing someone working on a puzzle.

During this time of stay-at-home orders, many have turned to the classic activity to keep themselves busy.

Heritage Puzzle, based in the Winston-Salem area, has supplied puzzles to stores for the last 20 years. But this season is unlike anything its owners have ever seen.

“We had days where we were selling more in a given day than we were in the entire month of March last year,” said Karen Everhart, president of Heritage Puzzle.

The family-owned business is now working around the clock to meet the demand as more people look for entertainment to use at home.

“Some people say it’s a good time to bring the family together and sit down and kind of turn off your devices and really sit and focus for a few hours,” said Matt Everhart, director of marketing and sales for Heritage Puzzle.

Interest in puzzles has been on the rise even before the pandemic hit. Last year, Marketwatch predicted the industry could hit $730 million by 2024.

Given the circumstances, it’s not puzzling to see why people are gravitating to the time-honored activity.