PALM COAST, Fla. -- A 43-year-old woman accused of placing plastic Easter eggs that contained porn in residents' mailboxes told arresting deputies she was "educating people," investigators say.

Deputies: Plastic Easter eggs with porn inside left in people's mailboxes

43-year-old woman told investigators she was "educating people"

Charges: distributing obscene material, violating stay-at-home order

Abril Cestoni was arrested by Flagler County deputies overnight and charged with multiple counts of distributing obscene material.

According to investigators, deputies on Sunday received multiple complaints from residents who said their mailbox flag had been left in the "up" position. When they looked inside, the found plastic Easter eggs that contained a goldfish-shaped cracker, a sheet of toilet paper, some powered drink mix, and a piece of paper that had a pornographic image on it.

Then, on Wednesday night, the Sheriff's Office got calls about a woman seen placing items in mailboxes. When a deputy stopped the woman, later identified as Cestoni, she admitted she had done that to "educate people," investigators said. Deputies found a "bag full of pornographic material" in her car.

"Thankfully she did not appear to be sick with COVID-19 symptoms, but she certainly needs some help. This again proves that ‘see something, say something’ works and we thank the community for being part of our guardianship policing philosophy," Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release.

Cestoni also was charged with driving with a suspended license and violating the state order against conducting travel not related to an essential activity. She was booked into the Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $7,000 bond.