KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Johnny Pagan has been living at Simpson Ridge Apartments for two years. Pagan said he’s always paid rent on time, however, this month things are different.

Pagan was recently laid off from the Orlando International Airport, making it impossible to pay rent.

“We’re all going through it, and it’s really hard,” Pagan said.

Pagan said he was asked to sign a letter from his apartment complex that read, “Tenant promises to pay Simpson Ridge Apartments upon receipt of unemployment benefits and any government checks.”

It also asked for the exact amount of his last paycheck and government stimulus aid. The next page said that if he did not comply, he could be evicted.

Pagan said he didn’t feel comfortable signing it, so he didn’t and a couple of days later, he got a three-day notice to pay this month’s rent or relinquish possession of the property.

“He’s been there for two years and for him to not even receive a little bit of compassion after being a faithful resident for two years, it’s what sucks,” said Keila Colon, Pagan’s sister.

Attorney Stacy McCland who specializes on landlord issues said entering these types of agreements between landlords and tenants are a good idea. But she said it’s unreasonable to obligate tenants to give up all of their government assistance money, when most have to divide their funds between food and other essentials.

“It can’t be a one-sided agreement where the landlord pushes it on the tenant and forces the tenant to sign it, and if they do that, the tenant can always claim duress… and possibly the agreement will not be enforceable,” McCland said.

Pagan said he loves living at his home at Simpson Ridge Apartments and fears that due to retaliation, his lease won’t be renewed, a lease that is up next month.

“I’ve never said I am not (going to) pay the rent but I am trying to survive, that’s the problem. We’re all trying to survive,” Pagan added.

We spoke to the property manager at Simpson Ridge Apartments who would not go into specifics with Spectrum News 13 about the documents issued to tenants, but assured us they will not be evicting anyone during this pandemic.