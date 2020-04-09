CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- For weeks, the coronavirus has kept bars and restaurants empty, forcing them to rely on takeout and to-go orders to keep business alive.

Jayson Whiteside owns Bardo, a tapas restaurant in Charlotte's South End neighborhood. He says they're trying to get creative with takeout items to make sure people still shop local. One of the best selling ideas they came up with was a cocktail kit by the head mixologist.

"For her to have the opportunity to put a cocktail kit together, to give people a smile at 5 p.m. in the afternoon, and to think about Bardo at the same time. I think it's a win-win," says Whiteside.

Bardo has been open for two years and Whiteside syas when the opportunity to expand came, it was no-brainer.

"We have the credibility we were looking for and some momentum in the city right now," he says.

Whiteside and his team were able to secure the property for a new restaurant, Vana, in the heart of South End.

"It's just a very, very active corner," he says "There's a lot of action, there's a lot of foot traffic, and a lot of big businesses that are coming to this area."

It's a $500,000 investment to launch the new restaurant, and Vana was supposed to open March. However, coronavirus halted the plans.

"We're sitting on a lot of capital right now and we would love to be able to start recouping some of that," says Whiteside.

He says that onece the stay-at-home order is lifted, the plan is to make sure Bardo is fully functional before the team opens Vana. Whiteside says to keep checking social media for more details on the grand opening.