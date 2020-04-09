WASHINGTON — It's now a race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden as Senator Bernie Sanders ended his Democratic presidential campaign Wednesday.

Spectrum News 2020 Election

But this won't be like any previous presidential election campaign season.

Coronavirus has changed all that.

This could be one of the most abbreviated general election campaigns in modern history.

The coronavirus has effectively canceled any travel and active campaigning for President Trump and former VP Biden.

Biden likely won’t secure the number of delegates needed to clinch the nomination until June. But without any Democratic rivals left, a general election campaign that will almost certainly be the most expensive and among the nastiest in U.S. history is underway.

Meanwhile, both candidates are staring down the pandemic, which has turned 2020 campaign logistics on their head.

With peak infection rates still several weeks away for many parts of the country, the outbreak and related economic devastation will play a major role in shaping voter attitudes and campaign logistics.

For now, Biden and President Trump are effectively stuck at home like much of America.

Right now, Biden's only connection to the campaign trail is a studio he built in the basement of his home.

Meanwhile, the president is holding at least one press conference a day at the White House – which gives him more face time with the public.

Although travel restrictions and stay at home orders will likely be lifted in the next month or two - it will cut into major fundraising efforts - and it also may force the president and Biden to fight it out intelevision ads and on social media as opposed to stump speeches in battleground states.

The biggest issue on the campaign trail this summer will likely be the coronavirus, and the government’s response to it.