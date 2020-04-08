ORLANDO, Fla. – Some UCF students in off-campus housing complex are stuck paying rent for apartments they aren’t using.

UCF biology major Tara Fellows moved home to Mims to finish courses online, and would like to break her lease early at The Station Alafaya apartment complex. She says when she called a manager there, she was told “it’s business as usual” and rent is due on the first.

“Nothing about this situation is business as usual. We can’t use our amenities. We’re supposed to be locked down in our house, and we all live in really close quarters. I live in a unit that’s four bedrooms, so it’s pretty small,” she said.

Representative Anna Eskamani sent letters to several UCF off-campus student apartments, including The Station Alafaya, asking them to work with students instead of punishing them for following stay-at-home orders and leaving campus.

“It was out of their control," Eskamani said. "We need these apartment complexes to understand that, and to create some flexibility, ideally break the lease, but we would even enjoy and appreciate a discount on rent.”

UCF issued refunds to students in on-campus housing. But thousands of students like Fellows are still tied to off-campus apartments they don’t live in anymore and on the hook to pay for it.

“I would like to see an educated compassionate response from Landmark Properties, show us your care,” Fellows said.

Rep. Eskamani says companies are unfairly expecting students to use federal financial assistance to pay rent. She says the majority of students will not get a stimulus check because they are still dependents on their parents income taxes, and parents will not see an additional $500 because their child is over age 17.

A spokesperson from The Station at Alafaya sent Spectrum News the following statement:

“The safety of our residents, staff and guests is a top priority. We’re closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and have implemented preventative measures in our community as recommended by the CDC.

Based on the information we’ve received, we do not have reason to believe our residents or staff are at any greater risk of transmitting COVID-19 by staying at The Station. We are committed to doing our part to maintain a safe living environment for our residents.

Our doors remain open, and we continue to serve residents who have chosen to remain at their homes at The Station. With private entrances, private bedrooms and private bathrooms, our cottage homes provide a space for residents to shelter-in-place and practice responsible social distancing. Based on CDC guidance, we believe these are the most effective ways to help slow the spread.

As a privately owned and operated housing community, we rely solely on monthly installments from our residents to meet our financial obligations. Although these payments represent revenue for our business, they contribute very little to our profits. Instead, they go toward operational expenses that are necessary for us to continue serving our residents, such as overhead costs, local and state taxes, loan and mortgage payments, and payroll for our staff.

Unlike the university, we do not receive any public funds — and we have not mandated our residents move out of their leased homes. Our residents understand that as a private, off-campus housing provider, our lease agreements are independent of the university and the academic calendar.

We understand that some residents may be facing financial hardships during these unprecedented times. We encourage all leaseholders who have experienced an income loss as a result of the pandemic to reach out to us so we can work with them to identify potential options for their particular situation.

Regardless of where you are, we encourage everyone to please follow proactive health and hygiene actions recommended by the CDC and help slow the spread of COVID-19.

As we navigate this challenging situation together, we will continue to maintain close communication with public health officials, follow guidance from the CDC, and inform our residents and staff.”