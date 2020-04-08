ORLANDO, Fla. — As the Coronavirus pandemic continues, those who have successfully recovered might hold the key to helping others.

OneBlood collecting plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients

Experimental treatment transfers antibodies from plasma to other patients

To donate, go to OneBlood’s website

The secret to recovery may already be in your veins, plasma. It's not any kind of plasma, it’s called COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma, donated by patients who survived the coronavirus and meet the criteria. OneBlood vice president of communications Susan Forbes says the FDA approved the experimental treatment on an emergency case basis.

“A dietician (and) cardiologist both recently recovered from the coronavirus and met the criteria to be donors, and they were successful and less than 24 hours it was sent to a hospital to help a patient,” Forbes said.

According to OneBlood, if you transfuse plasma with those antibodies into someone fighting the virus, it can help boost that person's immune system. AdventHealth Critical Care Executive Director Dr. Eduardo Oliveira says they are one of the first hospitals in the country to begin offering the experimental treatment.

“Remove the plasma from that donation and transfuse that to patients who do not have those antibodies. It's been tried in the past with SARS and MERS epidemic,” Dr. Oliveira explained.

With no cure yet, OneBlood is working with Florida Health Departments to identify possible donors to help be part of someone else's recovery

“(We are) collecting samples right now and see if there is compatibility between donors and patients we have in ICU, and hope to start in the next couple of says,” Oliveira said.

DONOR ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

COVID-19 convalescent plasma must only be collected from recovered individuals if they are eligible to donate blood

Required testing must be performed and the donation must be found suitable

Prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test

Complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days prior to donation

Have a negative result for COVID-19

Meet all standard FDA blood donation requirements