ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Public Schools district continues to serve meals to thousands of students in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

OCPS: Student has to be at meal distribution site to receive meal

Orange County mom wants to help kids who can't easily do that

They have pick up locations at schools throughout the county. But for some, OCPS’s pickup system is leaving families behind.

“I can’t drive because I had a traumatic brain injury, and I can’t walk, so, that’s too far to walk,” said Bithlo mother Tara Turner.

She says her three children, and many others in her neighborhood, rely on free or reduced meals provided by Orange County Public Schools.

“That’s how you know that they’re going to eat that day — so yes, it’s very important,” Turner said.

That’s where the Langton family and their friends come in.

Last week, Kelli Langton and her family swung by East River to pick up some food, and says school staff gave them extra meals to deliver to other families who couldn’t make it to the site.

“They were like, ‘Is there anybody else you could take meals to?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, there probably is a couple people,’ and they encouraged us to take a few more meals,” Langton said.

That inspired Langton and her friend to try to help even more families. So they took to Facebook.

“So we found a page in our local community area, and posted asking who was in need, and just started kind of asking, and the response we got was incredible,” Langton said.

Turner and dozens of other parents in Bithlo responded saying they needed help getting the meals.

So Langton and her kids started picking up and delivering extra meals to those students. Some of the students they delivered to were children their kids knew from school.

“When I was delivering lunches these past few weeks, I saw some of my friends, and they can’t even get out of the house,” said fourth grader Luc Dagenais.

They were delivering meals to almost 30 families in Bithlo.

But just days later, Langston and her kids were told by staff they were no longer allowed to get the meals.

“I kind of looked at the lady and said, ‘Do you really think we’re not taking meals to these children that need them?” Langton said.

Spectrum News 143 reached out to Orange County Public Schools to see why school employees no longer allowed the families to help distribute the food. We were told in a statement that was never part of their policy.

Their statement read, in part: "Grab-and-Go meals are available for pick-up between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, in the car loop of each school site. Students must be present to receive the meals, EXCEPT ESE students."

The district did say, however, that the child's parents don’t have to be the ones to bring the children to the site.

"A parent does not have to be the one to bring a child to the site. It can be another family member, friend, or neighbor. As long as the child is at the site, they will receive the meals,” OCPS said in its statement.

But Turner wants to limit exposure of her kids to other people.

She fears if they won’t let others drop off food for them, her children and many others in their neighborhood could go hungry.

Langton says they’d be more than willing to help in a different way if the district would allow it.

They just want to see something done to help these families who can’t bring their kids to the distribution sites.