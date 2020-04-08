ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World reached a deal Tuesday night with the union that represents musicians who perform at its theme parks.

Disney reached deal with musicians' union

The company will begin furloughing workers April 19

Disney still negotiating with larger union

RELATED: Disney to furlough workers starting this month

The agreement was announced in a joint statement from Disney and the American Federation of Musicians Local 389. As part of the deal, union members will be able to maintain health insurance benefits coverage, educational support and additional employee assistance programs during the furlough, which will begin April 19.

"This agreement provides an easier return to work when our community recovers from the impact of COVID-19," the statement read. "We’re grateful to have worked together in good faith to help our cast members navigate these unprecedented times."

Disney is still in negotiations with other unions that represent Disney workers, including the Services Trades Council Union, which represents some 38,000 employees.

Last week, Disney announced plans to furlough its workers while its theme parks remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The furloughs will impact executives, salaried and non-union hourly employees.

Unite Here Central Florida, one of the unions, shared an update on its Facebook page:

“Union leaders continue to meet and negotiate with Disney management on a daily basis. We are working hard to ensure we secure an agreement with Disney that gives cast members the most security and stability possible in a time that has so many uncertainties.”

With more than 77,000 employees, Disney World is the largest single-site employer in the region.

Disney hasn't disclosed how many workers will be affected by the furloughs.