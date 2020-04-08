ORLANDO, Fla. – Ian and Candy Cole from the Maker Effect Foundation are serving as a distribution hub to put people together.

Couple coordinating efforts to make face shields

The plastic face shields will be given to hospital workers

Coca-Cola donated 12,000 pounds of plastic

They are also coordinating efforts to find supplies, volunteers to deliver supplies, and volunteers to make PPE's for those on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

Coca-Cola donated 12,000 pounds of plastic that’s used for soda bottles. These bottles will later this week be turned in to 25,000-30,000 face shields for hospital and ER workers.

Over 1,000 people have joined the local response group put together by the Coles.

"We are acting as more of a supply chain and logistics group,” Ian Cole said. “So what we are doing is talking to local makers for what can’t they buy, what can’t they get, what challenges are they having what could make them go faster? Then we pair them together to solve problems."

Watershed, which is a company that makes electric boats, contacted the Coles about helping with dividing the plastic Coca-Cola donated. The rolls that Coca-Cola donated each weighed about 1,700 pounds. That's the same as an electrical battery for a boat.

Watershed not only has the cranes to lift the rolls, but has engineered ways to then take the 1,700-pound roll and divide it into 80-pound rolls.