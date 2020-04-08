ORLANDO, Fla. — Suggestions that Florida’s peak of coronavirus cases could come sooner than expected has local health officials warning that's no reason to loosen social distancing requirements.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington is now predicting a peak of coronavirus cases in Florida on April 23 , weeks before earlier expectations.

The group's prediction estimates 149 deaths on that day before a downward trend extending into early June.

The state of Florida on Wednesday surpassed 15,000 cases, with more than 300 deaths.

“The thing with modeling is that it will change every time you enter new data,” Dr. Raul Pino, director of the Orange County Health Department, said Tuesday during a news conference.

Pino said data-based predictions can help guide decisions, but cautioned that it's not a full glimpse into reality, nor a reason to let your guard down.

The IHME’s own projection shows that the impact of the coronavirus may likely remain at least until early June.

“What’s important to know is that we are going to be peaking at the end of April, and also important to know to not let our guard down when we peak,” Pino said. “Other places have seen multiple peaks, and it has to do in part with relaxing those social distancing measures.”

While there were 90% more H1N1 swine flu cases in 2009 (60 million cases) in the U.S., COVID-19 has now led to more deaths than H1N1:

H1N1: 12,469

COVID-19: More than 13,000 as of Wednesday

IHME estimates the peak date for use of most critical supplies is April 21.

The good news to glean from the group's predictions, if proved true, is that there will be fewer deaths than first predicted and fewer hospital beds needed.

COVID-19 is proving challenging in new ways for governments at all levels. Nationally, experts predict the U.S.’s peak of coronavirus cases to occur April 11, and a massive shortage of hospital beds. IHME predicts 2,212 deaths to occur on April 12 nationally, with the nation’s hospitals falling short by more than 25,000 hospital beds.

Peaks

UNITED STATES

Predicted Peak: April 12

Predicted Deaths on Peak: 2,212

Predicted Deaths by August 4: 60,415

FLORIDA

Stay at Home Order: April 3

Non-essential Services Closed: Not implemented

Predicted Peak: April 23

Predicted Deaths on Peak: 149

Predicted Deaths by August 4: 4,357

NEW YORK

Stay at Home Order: March 22

Non-essential Services Closed: March 20

Predicted Peak: April 9

Predicted Deaths on Peak: 780

Predicted Deaths by August 4: 13,307

MICHIGAN

Stay at Home Order: March 24

Non-essential Services Closed: March 23

Predicted Peak: April 9

Predicted Deaths on Peak: 131

Predicted Deaths by August 4: 2,103

NEW JERSEY

Stay at Home Order: March 21

Non-essential Services Closed: March 21

Predicted Peak: April 12

Predicted Deaths on Peak: 288

Predicted Deaths by August 4: 5,277

CALIFORNIA

Stay at Home Order: March 19

Non-essential Services Closed: March 19

Predicted Peak: April 15

Predicted Deaths on Peak: 67

Predicted Deaths by August 4: 1,611

MASSACHUSSETTS