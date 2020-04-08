NATIONWIDE – If you love Disney movies, one company is offering fans a chance to make money while stuck at home.

Reviews.org offering "Disney+ Dream Job" to 10 people

Company will pay $200, plus free Disney+ for a year

Winners will be selected at random

Reviews.org is running a “Disney+ Dream Job” offer in which it’ll pay 10 people $200 (in the form of a Visa gift card) to watch a Disney movie. The company is also throwing in a year-long subscription to Disney+. The free subscription is only available to new subscribers.

“We just want to give you some extra money and something entertaining to watch to help you get through the day-to-day difficulties of COVID-19,” the company wrote on the offer page.

To apply, email giveaways@reviews.org with the subject line “Dream Job” and tell them your name and favorite Disney film. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

Winners will be chosen at random. The deadline to enter is April 10.

What’s the catch? The winners will have to fill out a survey.

For more information about the “job offer,” visit reviews.org.