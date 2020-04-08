ORLANDO, Fla. — With new projections showing the coronavirus peak happening much earlier in Florida than expected , there’s one big question on leaders’ minds: Is Central Florida ready?

County leaders in the most populated Central Florida counties say they are ready for the peak, but the more resources they can get a hold of, the better.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Osceola County had just over 270 confirmed cases, Seminole County just over 210, and Orange County over 800.

Orange County is projected to hit 1,000 cases by the end of the week.

“We are working with the state, and the state is working with the federal government so that when we hit that critical mass period of time, we want to have a plan that contemplates everything that is needed at that time," said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

While Demings says he is confident resources will be available during peak time, the county is having contract discussions with area hotels to house patients, if need be.

On Monday, Osceola County leaders extended their state of emergency order, allowing access to much-needed resources and supplies.

In Seminole County, leaders there say they are preparing for the worst case scenario if a surge in virus cases happen.

“We are looking at alternate medical treatment sites where a regional hospital may be established working with Orange and Osceola counties and Lake County, while the projections are lower than we saw initially. And we may not need a hospital like that we still have to plan for it," said Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan S. Harris.

A third supply of materials including PPE for hospitals and other county agencies is expected soon from the state. These counties and others are hopeful they will arrival very soon.