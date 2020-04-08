BOONE, N.C. -- The owner of Ransom Bar in Boone teamed up with the nonprofit Wine to Water to feed food service workers who currently cannot work.

After realizing how many people were suddenly out of work and living pay check to pay check, they say they knew something had to be done.



The duo reached out to local businesses offering vouchers to their newly laid off employees in need of help. On the first day alone, they gave out 16,000 meals.



They are now hoping to get food to as many people as possible.



"We wanted our people to not only eat to survive but also to thrive in this time, so we decided to put our boxes together a little differently, like a wholesome meal package, so we got everything from pancake mix to oatmeal to fresh pasta to grilled chicken breast, we got rice and beans, fresh fruits, vegetables," said Wine to Water founder Doc Hendley.



They say they can't do it alone.



To donate to the CARE.BOX Program, click here. To volunteer, please email CARE.BOX@winetowater.org.